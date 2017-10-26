Body of woman missing nearly 6 months found after husband hangs himself

The body of Theresea Lockhart, a Michigan woman who had been missing since May, was found and identified on Tuesday. The discovery came after her husband, who had been non-cooperative with the police’s investigation into her disappearance, was found dead.

The husband, Christopher Lockhart, had been named a person of interest by police, who said he wasn’t helping with their investigation of his wife’s disappearance. On Tuesday, he was found dead at his home in Portage, Mich., authorities told KTLA 5. During a Wednesday news conference, police said that he hanged himself.





They also confirmed that he had left behind a note with a map that led them to his wife’s body, as well as an admission that he killed her after he “snapped” during an argument on May 18.

“As to the note found at [Lockhart’s home], not only did that contain a hand-drawn map that led us to ultimately find Theresa, but it also contained a written confession by Chris Lockhart,” Portage Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold said.

With the map in hand, deputies in Allegan County needed only a few hours to find Theresa’s body in Valley Township and the Allegan Game Area. She had been missing for 154 days, said Armold.