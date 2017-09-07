Bodycam footage shows a policeman shooting a photographer, thinking his camera was a gun

Warning: the video may be shocking to some viewers.

By Dayton Daily News and Katherine Collins

Body camera video released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Shaw’s actions in the shooting of news photographer Andy Grimm. The video shows Shaw open his cruiser door and, without warning, fire two shots.

Andy Grimm begins to yell in pain, and Shaw runs to him. “I thought that was a freaking gun, Andy,” Shaw says.





Shaw calls for an ambulance and applies pressure to the gunshot wound. “I love you. I’m sorry brother,” he says.

Grimm asks multiple times for his wife to be called and for his camera bag to be brought with him to the hospital. “I thought you saw me wave,” Grimm says.

Grimm can also be heard saying he doesn’t want Shaw to lose his job.

“You didn’t mean it, I know,” he says.

Shaw was placed on administrative leave, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

Grimm underwent surgery for his wounds and is now at home recovering. A GoFundMe has been set up to help him with medical expenses.