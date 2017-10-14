The brother of the driver who left his friend to burn in a crash made an eye-popping claim

The New York City driver who hailed a cab from the scene of a fiery accident while his passenger was left to burn to death in his flame-engulfed car is a hero, according to his brother.

“He did not just run away from the scene. He lost his phone in the car [and was] unable to call the ambulance,” Waheed Ahmad, 21, said of his brother Saeed Ahmad, 23.

Saeed Ahmad’s friend Harleen Grewel, 25, burned to death in the crash.





Early Friday morning, Ahmad crashed a 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan into a concrete barrier, and the car immediately burst into flames. Following the accident, he “was in pain,” and “the ambulance wasn’t coming,” so he asked a cab driver to take him to a nearby hospital to be treated for his burns.

“He tried to get her out,” his brother explained. “That’s how his hands and his legs and his neck got burned. He couldn’t get her out. The fire got too crazy. It just burned so quick.”

Police found Ahmad at the hospital, where they arrested and charged him with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding.

“Everything is chaos right now. We are shocked. It’s horrifying for the girl and her family,” his brother said. “He’s emotionally distraught. Every time they ask him about what happened, he’s crying and screaming. His friend burned alive.”

