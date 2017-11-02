Bruce Paddock’s brag about being brother of Las Vegas killer led to his arrest on child porn

Bruce Paddock, the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was busted on child porn charges on Oct. 25. Now, TMZ has learned that his arrest was aided by him bragging about being related to the killer.

A law enforcement officer told TMZ that Bruce, 59, bragged to people at the assisted living facility in Los Angeles where he was staying that Stephen was his brother. TMZ reported that a staff member at the facility checked Bruce’s file and found that Stephen was listed as his emergency contact.

Assuming the police might like to speak with Bruce, the staffer called the Los Angeles police.





Sources told TMZ that as police started digging for information on Bruce, they found an active search warrant for a child porn case from 2014. Bruce, who had evaded police for years, was then arrested for possessing more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, the New York Post reported.

The evidence was initially discovered after Bruce was evicted from a business in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles, where he was a squatter, police said. Bruce was homeless at the time and couldn’t be found until police learned he was living at the North Hollywood facility.

RELATED: Mandalay Bay security officer who was shot in leg makes a quiet return

He faces one felony count of possession of child or youth pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Post.

Bruce’s brother, Stephen, 64, opened fire last month on more than 20,000 people attending a country music concert across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The gunman killed 58 people and wounded nearly 600 others.

When police arrived at his hotel room on the 32nd floor, Stephen committed suicide.