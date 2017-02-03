Bruce Springsteen flies all the way to Australia to deliver a message about Trump: “We stand before you embarrassed Americans”

It’s not a secret that rocker Bruce Springsteen is no fan of President Donald Trump.

In the final lap of the 2016 presidential election, Springsteen opened up about his fears about what a Trump presidency would bring.

“I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now,” Springsteen told comedian Marc Maron during a conversation after the election.

RELATED: Yet another musical act has dropped out of the Trump inauguration lineup — here’s why

Those fears seem to be coming to fruition to Springsteen, who has ramped up his political commentary during a tour of Australia.





After reading reports that Trump had argued with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Springsteen told a recent audience that he and the rest of his E Street Band stood before them as “embarrassed Americans.”

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans,” Springsteen said before playing “Don’t Hang Up,” by The Orlon. “We’re going to use it to send a letter back home.”

Earlier in the week, Bruce took the stage and offered his Australian crowd an extended commentary on President Trump’s immigration ban.

“Tonight, we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,” he said. “America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.”