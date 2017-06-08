A bus carrying a church youth group has overturned near Atlanta — there is at least one fatality

At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured in a crash involving a church bus and a car in south Fulton County, Georgia.

Officers say the bus overturned and landed on a car.

At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition.

The bus from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. was carrying a church youth group.

New: 1 fatality,

2 critical, 10 "walking wounded"! AL church bus crash in S. Fulton carrying youth group to ATL Airport for Africa trip. pic.twitter.com/a3BCY484Gw — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) June 8, 2017

A medical helicopter landed to airlift victims to hospitals but left without picking anyone up.

The church posted on its Facebook page about the crash.