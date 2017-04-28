Caitlyn Jenner was spotted at the White House for a meeting

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was spotted while visiting the White House on Thursday.

“She was there for meetings and on her promo tour for her new book [“The Secrets of My Life”], released this week,” a representative for Jenner revealed, according to ABC News.

Jenner, a longtime Republican, has been open about voting for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Though she is a supporter of his economic policy and approach to foreign relations, she has criticized him on LGBT issues, an issue close to her heart.





Trump invited the celebrity to his inauguration. Some of his advisers even reportedly tried to get him to save a dance for her.

There are a number of Trump supporters trying to help influence the president’s LGBT policy. Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho has attempted to reach out to the president on behalf of her own transgender sister Juliet. The Evancho sisters have not heard from the administration.

Jenner has been active recently as she is promoting her new book, “The Secrets of My Life.” She’s made appearances on Fox News, CNN and ABC, where she answered questions about her transition, political beliefs and thoughts about the Trump administration.

And she’s no stranger to political involvement.

The former Olympian was quite active in the 2016 presidential election. She even presented a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016 after stating a desire to help the Republican Party. She declared that she wanted to be the party’s “trans ambassador.”