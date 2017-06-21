California dad allegedly used Father’s Day to kill his two kids and then himself

Police believe a 40-year-old father in Santa Rosa, Calif., killed his two young children before taking his own life on Father’s Day.

Alvaro Camara had been separated from his wife for six months and had his 6-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son at his house for Father’s Day. He was supposed to drop the kids off at their mother’s house Sunday night, but they never arrived.

When authorities showed up at Camara’s house Monday morning, they found Camara and his two children dead inside. According KRON 4, Camara hanged himself in a bedroom; the bodies of his daughter and son were nearby. Police believe Camara killed them before taking his own life.

Police have not revealed how the children died.

Neighbors told KRON 4 that Camara had only lived in the house for a few months, but that they noticed arguments between him and his wife being intense on more than one occasion.

Deputies say Camara and the children’s mother were involved in a custody dispute before the apparent double murder-suicide.