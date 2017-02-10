Captain America actor criticized Jeff Sessions and found himself in a Twitter feud with a new enemy

Chris Evans, who played Captain America in a recent film, found himself in a Twitter war on Thursday with white supremacist and Klan leader David Duke. Evans took to the social media site, where he has just under 5 million followers, to blast Donald Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Evans tweeted that “if David Duke … thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong.”

If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Duke fired back, calling Evans a “typical dumb actor” and accusing him of supporting Zionist wars. Duke is an anti-Semite who believes that the world is run by a small group of “Zionists.” When he agreed to an interview with left-leaning publication The Daily Beast, the first thing he did was to ask the reporter if he was Jewish.





Typical dumb actor – if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017

Evans then referenced a list of quotes by Duke that includes “the miracle of AIDS. It’s the only disease that turns fruits into vegetables” and “we don’t want Negroes around.”

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Duke did not respond to Evans’ last tweet, so the actor finally declared, “We can’t let hatred be the loudest voice.”

We can't let hatred be the loudest voice. https://t.co/bqRPRXo453 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

The nomination of Sessions has been a tumultuous affair, characterized by partisan politics. On Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced when she tried to read a letter opposing Sessions, written by the late wife of Martin Luther King Jr.