Casey Anthony makes headlines after being photographed playing with a baby

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter in 2011, was photographed at a restaurant in Clearwater, Florida, holding a baby.

In exclusive pictures released by TMZ, Anthony can be seen having lunch and drinks with a friend while holding the 6-month-old.

RELATED: Phil Collins’ daughter Lily shared details of their tumultuous relationship in a series of letters to him

Casey Anthony Photographed with Baby in Her Arms (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/pX49WLZGhU — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2017

The photos show Anthony smiling and playing with the infant. According to TMZ, the child is the grandson of an ex-NBC producer who “has gotten close to Anthony.”





Another picture posted by TMZ shows Anthony with the baby before her lunch outing. The pictures were taken in February by the baby’s mother, TMZ reported.

Anthony, now a Palm Beach County resident, was seen Monday afternoon at a Palm Beach County pub with a friend. She was shown in a photo on TMZ giving a thumbs-up sign outside The Brass Ring pub.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Anthony said she’s open to having another child.

Read more at TMZ.com