Chaos erupts in Charlottesville as a car plows into a crowd of protesters

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, a hospital official said one person is dead and 19 people are injured after a car plowed into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville.
The gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, has had the city on edge for the past few days.
RELATED: A “state of emergency” has been declared in Charlottesville as the “Unite the Right” rally descends into chaos
On Friday, the groups marched through Charlottesville carrying tiki torches, and on Saturday, the groups clashed with counter-protesters and police.
When Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a “state of emergency,” the crowds began to disperse. Under a “state of emergency,” it is unlawful to congregate. Just after 2:00 p.m., a car plowed into a group of people protesting the rally. The city of Charlottesville has said that there are multiple injuries.
The rally-goers were fringe alt-right groups, but a number of notable white supremacists including David Duke and Richard Spencer were at the event. After calls for him to speak out, President Donald Trump responded to the situation via Twitter.
Charlottesville police told The Washington Post that at least three cars were involved in the incident. In the video, the car plowed into the protesters then backed up and drove into them again.