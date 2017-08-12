Chaos erupts in Charlottesville as a car plows into a crowd of protesters

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, a hospital official said one person is dead and 19 people are injured after a car plowed into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville.

The gathering of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, has had the city on edge for the past few days.

On Friday, the groups marched through Charlottesville carrying tiki torches, and on Saturday, the groups clashed with counter-protesters and police.





Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

Fighting ongoing at 2nd and Market pic.twitter.com/WC8zei1hMo — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

When Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a “state of emergency,” the crowds began to disperse. Under a “state of emergency,” it is unlawful to congregate. Just after 2:00 p.m., a car plowed into a group of people protesting the rally. The city of Charlottesville has said that there are multiple injuries.

CPD & VSP respond to 3-vehicle crash at Water & 4th streets. Several pedestrians struck. Multiple injuries. 1/2 #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/CJNTLIAuEp — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) August 12, 2017

The rally-goers were fringe alt-right groups, but a number of notable white supremacists including David Duke and Richard Spencer were at the event. After calls for him to speak out, President Donald Trump responded to the situation via Twitter.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Charlottesville police told The Washington Post that at least three cars were involved in the incident. In the video, the car plowed into the protesters then backed up and drove into them again.