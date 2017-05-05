Charges dropped against two immigrant teens who were accused of rape by a classmate

An investigation into rape allegations made against two Maryland teenagers who made headlines after they were accused of raping a classmate has been dropped. Jose Montano, 17, and Henry Sanchez Milian, 18, were dragged into the spotlight by conservative media and the White House after it was revealed they had recently immigrated to the United States.

RELATED: CNN does little to restore the public’s trust in media with a segment about Donald Trump and stairs

Montgomery Police Chief Tom Manger seemed certain in late March that the two were guilty.





“This was a brutal attack,” Manger said. “I am confident that we have a strong case.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer once demeaned the two men from the pressroom podium.

“The idea that this occurred is shocking, disturbing, horrific,” Spicer said.

Ousted Fox News employee Bill O’Reilly and others at the network tore into their fellow mainstream media networks for not giving the case as much attention as they had.

“CNN did not cover the Maryland story in primetime last night. Ditto MSNBC. That is beyond anything I have ever seen in my 40 years-plus of journalism. A story of that magnitude ignored by the national media. We all know why. Illegal immigration is a political issue,” O’Reilly said.

Ultimately, video surveillance from inside the school, and communication between the alleged victim and the boys she accused led prosecutors to believe the sex acts between the parties were consensual.

“At no point did the girl express any reluctance with any sex acts,” a lawyer for one of the exonerated boys said, as reported by the Washington Post.

“From the night before, she actively planned a sexual encounter.