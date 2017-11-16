Menu
moorestitch Read this Next

Attorney for Roy Moore claims one critical piece of evidence is falsified: "Look at the sevens"
Advertisement

Charles Manson was hospitalized again after doctors could do no more for him earlier this year and “it’s not going to get any better for him,” according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to TMZ.


He was reportedly rushed to the hospital three days go and is being escorted by five police officers as he goes from treatment to treatment. A source told the outlet he looks “ashen.” The 83 year old’s health has been continually deteriorating, and “it’s just a matter of time,” according to the source.

RELATED: Charles Manson is back in prison after being hospitalized, but he reportedly isn’t doing so well

The news comes after Manson was just in the hospital back in January after suffering from severe intestinal bleeding and needed surgery to repair a lesion. At the time, doctors determined that he was too weak to undergo the procedure. As there was nothing else they could do to help him, they sent him back to prison.

Following his return, someone close to him indicated that his condition had taken a turn for the worse.

“He’s not good,” the source said. “His health is failing.”

RELATED: As Charles Manson was being prepped for surgery, doctors had to make a major decision

Charles Manson and his followers were arrested over forty years ago after the murders of Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time, and four others at the home she shared with husband Roman Polanski. The victims were stabbed, shot and beaten death while Polanski was out of town. Following the murders of three others, Manson and his followers were arrested on suspicion of auto theft. Police only connected them to the murders after Susan Atkins, who was in jail for the Tate murders, told a fellow inmate about the rest of the cult.

“Because we wanted to do a crime that would shock the world, that the world would have to stand up and take notice,” she said.

Manson and five followers were indicted in 1969, with the leader facing murder-conspiracy charges. All of the defendants were found guilty, with many of them, including Manson, receiving the death penalty. However, California abolished the practice the following year, and all of their sentences were commuted to life in prison. Manson has racked up 108 disciplinary violations since 1971 and has reportedly shown no remorse for the killings.

Charles Manson is back in the hospital for the second time this year, and it’s “just a matter of time” now AP Photos/California Department of Corrections
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Stories You Might Like

An offensive sticker about President Trump may soon have a truck driver facing criminal charges
Across the U.S.A.

An offensive sticker about President Trump may soon have a truck driver facing criminal charges

,
Here’s Walmart’s “Antifa Response Unit” shirt that has the internet talking
Across the U.S.A.

Here’s Walmart’s “Antifa Response Unit” shirt that has the internet talking

,
City threatens to pull the plug on a man’s three-decade tradition of spreading Christmas joy
Across the U.S.A.

City threatens to pull the plug on a man’s three-decade tradition of spreading Christmas joy

,
Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment
Across the U.S.A.

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

,
Advertisement