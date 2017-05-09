Check your fridge for this Publix item that has been recalled for a “possible health risk”

The 16-ounce containers of artichoke and spinach dip being recalled were sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. Company officials said the dip could contain small glass fragments.

The containers being recalled have a UPC code of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by date of May 16 A1 or May 16 C1 printed on the lids.





Consumers are being directed to return the containers of dip to the store for a full refund. Call the Publix customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 for more information.