The existence of some high-value dimes is a great reminder to always keep your change.

Coin Values reports that a dime minted in 1894, called the 1894-S Barber Dime, could be worth $1.9 million.


The coin was first created by John Daggett, the superintendent of the San Francisco Mint in 1894. He created 24 versions of the very special dime, giving seven of his friends and his daughter three coins each. Not heeding his warning to save the coins, Daggett’s daughter used one of the dimes to purchase ice cream, thus placing it in circulation. But really, who could blame her for that decision?

Of the nine coins that remain from the original 24, at least two are believed to still be in circulation, meaning that the likelihood of finding a 1894-S Barber Dime is quite low. Still, it doesn’t hurt to keep an eye out.

A picture of the dimes can be seen at Little Things.

Those in possession of other 1894 Barber Dimes won’t find themselves lucking into $1.9 million anytime soon, but still have treasures that are worth anywhere from $29 to $600.

Imagine how wonderful the discovery of any of these coins would be as Black Friday deals lie just around the corner.

Check your pockets: there are dimes worth nearly $2 million out there Money Metals/Flickr
