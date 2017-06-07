Chelsea Clinton’s face said it all when she was asked to inscribe her children’s book to Juanita Broaddrick

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton recently published “She Persisted,” a children’s book highlighting influential women. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clinton explained that she wrote the book “for everyone who’s ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who’s ever been made to feel less than.”

One group decided to test her words during a book signing in New York.

Journalist Laura Loomer attended the signing book in hand and asked Clinton to make out a signature to Juanita Broaddrick, reports TheBlaze.

Broaddrick publicly accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her while he was still the Attorney General of Arkansas.

Loomer approached the table, asking Clinton if she would sign the book, citing her interview that it was dedicated to women who were silenced. Loomer accused Clinton’s family of silencing Broaddrick and called the former president a “rapist.”

“Can you sign it for her?” she asked again.

Clinton responded to Loomer by saying “Thank you for coming today” and moving on to another person in the line.

Clinton’s mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, faced scrutiny in the 2016 presidential election when it appeared that key language regarding sexual assault was removed from her campaign website following a very damning tweet from Broaddrick.