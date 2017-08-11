Chelsea Handler seemingly calls for a military coup against President Trump on Twitter

On Friday, comedian Chelsea Handler appeared to call for a military coup against President Trump by telling our nation’s generals that history will view them negatively for their complacency.
“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she tweeted.
Her tweet has been met by overwhelming criticism from other Twitter users, who pointed out that she was essentially calling for a coup.
Handler has yet to address her comment. The day before, she shared a photo on Instagram, which features her sporting a shirt that reads “Sorry about our president” in several different languages.
“The shirt I wear now when I travel,” she wrote as the caption. “Thanks to whomever sent it to me.”
Back in February, Handler’s fellow comedian Sarah Silverman received widespread criticism for suggesting that the military should team up with the “resistance” to overthrow the government.
“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” she tweeted at the time.
She later walked back on that comment, saying, “FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America.”
Only time will tell if Handler does the same.