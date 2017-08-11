Chelsea Handler seemingly calls for a military coup against President Trump on Twitter

On Friday, comedian Chelsea Handler appeared to call for a military coup against President Trump by telling our nation’s generals that history will view them negatively for their complacency.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she tweeted.

Her tweet has been met by overwhelming criticism from other Twitter users, who pointed out that she was essentially calling for a coup.

Do you comprehend that you have called for the military to overthrow the government? Treason. Because you cannot get over an election. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 11, 2017

You're a moron! You should never tweet while drinking… oh, my bad, you're always drunk. Carry on you liberal twit. — Nabila Haniss (@NabilaHaniss) August 11, 2017

So you are openly calling for a military coup? You are a dangerous thinker and hope no fans follow your thinking. — Matt Everett (@matteneal) August 11, 2017

Handler has yet to address her comment. The day before, she shared a photo on Instagram, which features her sporting a shirt that reads “Sorry about our president” in several different languages.

“The shirt I wear now when I travel,” she wrote as the caption. “Thanks to whomever sent it to me.”

The shirt I wear now when I travel. Thanks to whomever sent it to me. 👌🏿 A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Back in February, Handler’s fellow comedian Sarah Silverman received widespread criticism for suggesting that the military should team up with the “resistance” to overthrow the government.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” she tweeted at the time.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

She later walked back on that comment, saying, “FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America.”

FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017

Only time will tell if Handler does the same.