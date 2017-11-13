Chelsea Handler tweeted, “Imagine being molested by an older man,” so Juanita Broaddrick responded

As victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape continue to come forward, the woman who accused a former president of rape made her voice heard.

Without mentioning his name, comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted about Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore after he was accused of sexual misconduct by four women. One accuser said Moore touched her over her underwear and tried to force her to touch his genitals when she was 14 and he was 32. The other accusers were “between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.”





“Imagine being molested by an older man,” she tweeted. “Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women?”

Broaddrick, who publicly accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her while he was still the Attorney General of Arkansas, had an answer.

“Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas [Attorney General] who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I’m sure you don’t want to go there,” she replied.

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I'm sure you don't want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

Following the revelations of Moore’s of inappropriate conduct, several of his would-be colleagues asked that he “step aside.”

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” declared Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, according to Politico.

Since the allegations became public, other Republicans in the Senate have also spoken out against Moore’s addition to their ranks, should he win the general election in December. Axios created a list of other notable Republicans who have asked Moore to step down:

Vice President Mike Pence said, via his spokesperson, that Pence believes that if the allegations against Roy Moore are true, then “this would disqualify anyone from serving in office.” Sen. John McCain: “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they are proud of.” Former Gov. of Massachusetts Mitt Romney: “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “I’m horrified and if this is true he needs to step down immediately.” She also said she has spoken to Luther Strange about becoming a write-in challenge, ultimately challenging Moore in the Dec. 12 election. Sen. Jeff Flake: “If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.” Sen. John Cornyn, who endorsed Moore and is listed on his website, said the allegations are “deeply disturbing.” Sen. David Perdue called the allegations “devastating” and said Moore should withdraw if they’re true. Sen. Pat Toomey: “If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside.” Sen. Richard Shelby: “If that’s true, then he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.”

