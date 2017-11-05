Chelsea Handler tweets a jaw-dropping response to the Sutherland Springs church massacre

Before an official count of dead and wounded was even released, or the gunman and their motives identified, comedian and television host Chelsea Handler weighed in on the Sutherland Springs church shooting with an odious take that instantly politicized the mass shooting. In a tweet, Handler blamed the deaths of dozens of people on Republicans.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

The backlash was swift, with people noting her silence on the shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), calling her tweet a “disgusting statement” and noting that “the bodies aren’t even cold yet.”

RELATED: Chelsea Handler seemingly calls for a military coup against President Trump on Twitter





Today’s shooting at a Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas claimed at least 20 lives, including pregnant women and children. The shooter has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, an Air Force veteran and native of New Braunfels, Texas.

This year, Handler has been outspoken and borderline corrosive in her criticism of President Donald Trump and his family, calling the President an “a**hole” and publicly mocking First Lady Melania Trump’s command of the English language multiple times.

Her comment comes just weeks after she announced her intention to discontinue her Netflix talk show, Chelsea, to “focus on projects that have significance to [her],” including “working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”

And this wasn’t even her only tweet about the shooting.

In response to President Donald Trump’s tweet that he was “monitoring” the Sutherland Springs shooting developments from his trip to Asia, Handler tweeted that he had “no capacity to monitor anything that doesn’t involve lining your pockets.”