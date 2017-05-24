Child screaming for his life avoids certain death after the adults in the front seat overdose on heroin

A car with a young child in the back seat nearly flipped over a hillside Monday in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood as the driver and another adult passenger were overdosing, police said.

The car was still running and in drive when police found it crashed off Cloverdale Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police said it looked like it was going to tip at any moment, and the child was screaming for help.

According to a criminal complaint, a man and a woman were overdosing on heroin and were slumped over in the front of the car. Officers administered Naloxone to both people, one of whom was turning blue.

Police found that there were “stamp bags littered on the front center cup holder and the front passenger floor,” the complaint said. Hypodermic needles were also in the front of the car.

Both adults and the child were safely pulled from the car.