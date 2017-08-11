Chill out, Russia and China warn after Trump tells North Korea the U.S. is “locked and loaded”

Russia and China are calling on President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to back off the verbal attacks after a week of escalating rhetoric between the two leaders.

“The risks are very high,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday. “The rhetoric in Washington and Pyongyang is now starting to go over the top,” he said. “We still hope and believe that common sense will prevail.”

China seconded Lavrov’s call to calm down. “China hopes that all relevant parties will be cautious in their words and actions, and do things that help to alleviate tensions and enhance mutual trust, rather than walk on the old pathway of taking turns in shows of strength, and upgrading the tensions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.





Meanwhile, Trump continued to ramp up tensions Friday morning, tweeting “Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Americans are nervous about the saber-rattling, too. Axios reports 82% of Americans polled by Public Policy Polling are worried we may be heading into a nuclear conflict with North Korea.

