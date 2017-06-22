Church of England head says it “colluded with” sex abuse

The head of the Church of England has said that the institution “colluded” with and helped to hide the long-term sexual abuse of young men by one of its former bishops.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, made the statement Thursday as the church published a review of how it handled the case of former bishop Peter Ball, who was convicted and imprisoned in 2015 after pleading guilty to offenses including two counts of indecent assault. RELATED: A Catholic school student turned teacher allegedly had sex with a teen — it could land her behind bars for a while

