CIA Director Mike Pompeo says that WikiLeaks is trying to plant moles in U.S. intelligence agencies

While Donald Trump has a strange relationship with WikiLeaks, Washington, D.C., and the intelligence agencies have made it clear that they’re no fans of the site. In a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in D.C. on Thursday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo didn’t mince words when talking about the organization. Pompeo stated, “WikiLeaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service.”

While a number of U.S. intelligence agencies have stated that they believe Russian hackers were behind the trove of e-mails released by WikiLeaks, the organization has said that no foreign actors were involved. Pompeo went a step further and said that WikiLeaks “has encouraged its followers to find jobs at the CIA in order to obtain intelligence.”





At another point in his speech, Pompeo stated, “That Assange is nothing short of a hero to these terrorists is reprehensible […] frankly our government has not done enough looking at this new risk.” The CIA Director’s attack on WikiLeaks is a change of stance for him, as less than a year ago, he was sharing WikiLeaks documents via Twitter.