Nancy Pelosi gets slammed by a fellow Democratic congresswoman who says she "set women back decades"
CNN has fired Teddy Davis, senior producer of Jake Tapper’s “State of the Union,” following multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior from coworkers.


Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi tweeted the news, writing, “And in still more harassment news: @cnn tells me it dismissed Teddy Davis, senior producer of @jaketapper’s ‘State of the Union’ program, over behavior ‘that does not align with the standards and values of CNN.’ Three women had complained about Davis.”

“A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention,” CNN later confirmed in a statement. “The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company.”

Specifics surrounding the accusations remain unclear as CNN has declined to comment any further. Some coworkers — specifically three womenreportedly stated that Davis’s behavior towards them and made them feel uncomfortable at times. However, no one accused the producer of any physical acts or harassment. Tapper has yet to personally comment on the accusations.

Having worked for CNN since June 2015, primarily on Tapper’s Sunday morning public affairs program, Davis was previously employed by ABC and served as deputy director of political coverage for ABC News. The news of his firing comes on the heels  of NBC’s firing of “TODAY” host Matt Lauer over sexual misconduct allegations ahead of a bombshell report detailing said allegations.

CNN gives Jake Tapper’s producer the axe following multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
