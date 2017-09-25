Colin Kaepernick pops up after anthem protests, but does he have anything to say?

Free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was seen in New York City on Monday, less than 24 hours after a mass protest before Sunday’s football games, reports TMZ.

Hundreds of players opted to peacefully protest during the ceremonial, pre-game performances of the national anthem. Kaepernick started the trend in August 2016, and many believe it may have cost him a starting job in the NFL.

When asked about the protests by a TMZ cameraman, Kaepernick kept mostly to himself and chose not to go into detail about his feelings.





Despite not wanting to chat, Kaepernick smiled when asked to comment on the players’ protest.

On the same day, Erick Reid, the player who joined Kaepernick during his initial protest, wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that explained what was going through their minds.

“I refuse to be one of those people who watches injustices yet does nothing,” Reid wrote in the Times.

“I want to be a man my children and children’s children can be proud of, someone who faced adversity and tried to make a positive impact on the world, a person who, 50 years from now, is remembered for standing for what was right, even though it was not the popular or easy choice.”