Colin Kaepernick’s NFL dreams may not be dead just yet

Months after the San Francisco 49ers cut ties with former star quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the much-criticized player may finally get another chance to play football. During the 2016-2017 season Kaepernick led a movement among professional and amateur athletes to sit out pre-game performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Kaepernick chose to do so to raise awareness to deep wounds in the African American community about racial bias and mistreatment by police.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg comes out against Colin Kaepernick’s decision to protest the national anthem

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kaepernick is in Seattle for an audition with the Seattle Seahawks.





“The # Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. The #Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

In recent weeks, several NFL players have praised Kaepernick and publicly expressed hopes that he suits up in the NFL again.

“I wanted to tell him that I admire everything that he’s been doing. I gave him my number to reach out to say, ‘Hey, if there’s anything I can do to be a part, I’m here,'” Kenny Stills said recently.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gave a similar endorsement.