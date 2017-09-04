College student tragically falls to her death in train-hopping incident gone wrong

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Lindsey Marie Michaels of Pittsburgh.
Emergency crews responded to the Norfolk Southern train tracks near 8th Street and East Carson Street around 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler.
Police said Michaels and a man were “train hopping” when Michaels fell and was dragged underneath the train.
Michaels was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Michaels was a junior at Carlow University, the university said in a statement Sunday.
“The Carlow University community extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Carlow junior Lindsey Michaels, who died last night in a tragic accident on the South Side,” said Drew Wilson, director of media relations, in the statement. “We mourn her loss … Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.”
According to her Facebook page, Michaels was a cheerleader at Keystone Oaks High School before attending Carlow.
The man also fell and suffered an ankle injury, according to a release. He has not been identified.