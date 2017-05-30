Comedian Kathy Griffin beheads President Trump in a shockingly gruesome new photo

During a photo session with photographer Tyler Shields, comedian Kathy Griffin posed with the bloody, detached head of the president of the United States.

TMZ obtained the gory photo before it was released, which shows Griffin looking straight at the camera as she holds President Trump’s severed head in her hand. While shocking to many, the gruesome photo should come as no surprise to fans of Shields, who is known for taking this type of edgy pictures.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

RELATED: ‘D-list’ celeb Kathy Griffin issues a challenge for comedians to take no prisoners during the Trump administration





During the shoot, Griffin reportedly joked around with Shields saying they might both need to move to Mexico after the picture is released or face jail time.

It’s no secret that Griffin is not a huge fan of Trump, having been vocal in her criticism of the president and having once even joked, “I’m happy to deliver a beat down to Donald Trump.”

So far, the photo has not been well-received on social media.

DISGUSTING: Washed Up Comedian Kathy Griffin Beheads Trump for Laughs https://t.co/bkvM3GhbSr pic.twitter.com/PRhsgJ5eVl — Tuck's News (@tucksnews) May 30, 2017

@kathygriffin I am reporting U 2 the FBI for posting a threatening pic of OUR PRESIDENT.U are a washed up loser & I hope they prosecute U — Margaret Weber (@Margaretweber48) May 30, 2017

@kathygriffin you have lost your mind! — Jenn Muscato (@JennMuscato) May 30, 2017

@Breaking911 @kathygriffin You are a sick, disgusting excuse of a human being!!! — Deeny (@Deeny_88) May 30, 2017

RELATED: Megyn Kelly just got booed by Kathy Griffin for complimenting Trump