Comedian Kathy Griffin beheads President Trump in a shockingly gruesome new photo

During a photo session with photographer Tyler Shields, comedian Kathy Griffin posed with the bloody, detached head of the president of the United States.
TMZ obtained the gory photo before it was released, which shows Griffin looking straight at the camera as she holds President Trump’s severed head in her hand. While shocking to many, the gruesome photo should come as no surprise to fans of Shields, who is known for taking this type of edgy pictures.
It’s no secret that Griffin is not a huge fan of Trump, having been vocal in her criticism of the president and having once even joked, “I’m happy to deliver a beat down to Donald Trump.”
So far, the photo has not been well-received on social media.
