Confrontation over an alleged affair with an employee reportedly drove this principal to commit suicide

Last week, a married high school principal committed suicide after a meeting his district’s superintendent and assistant superintendent, during which he reportedly handed in his investigation. New details on the tragedy suggest that the principal Dennis Reeves had been confronted about an alleged affair with an employee during the meeting and was told to either resign or be fired.

According to Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister, district officials told police that a female employee at Kirbyville High School had come forward about her relationship with Reeves, although it’s unclear how long said relationship had been going on. Reeves was then called into the meeting with the superintendent and assistant superintendent and was given the choice to either resign or be fired.





RELATED: Officials are stunned after a principal took his own life in a parking lot only moments after a meeting

Following the meeting, Reeves reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol inside of his pickup truck outside of the school.

The new details contradict the school district’s initial statement on the incident, in which Superintendent Tommy Wallis downplayed reports that Reeves had been fired prior to his suicide. Last week, Wallis and assistant superintendent Georgia Sayers said they had met with Reeves for a routine procedural meeting to discuss matters such as summer school.

On Tuesday, the school’s assistant principal Charles Simmons resigned, saying he was “distraught.”

“I’m not sure where I will end up, but I do know that if I were to stay under the present circumstances it would compromise my integrity and it would not be loyal to Dennis,” Simmons said. “For me to keep silent would also be disloyal to our school and our entire district. It’s not what I want to do […] it’s the right vs. wrong.”

RELATED: An Alaska man put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but his girlfriend was the one who died