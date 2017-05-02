Congressional Democrats seek to save government-funded arts programs in a new spending bill

President Trump’s proposed budget included cuts to many domestic programs in order to offset increased military spending.

Included in the proposed budget were cuts to arts-related spending, but The Independent has reported that congressional Democrats are making moves to fund the programs.

A spending bill that is expected to reach Trump’s desk has added in provisions to fund Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), National Public Radio (NPR), the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)…programs that the administration has already proposed to cut or eliminate.





And as for the other side, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of the House Freedom Caucus said that Republicans would not be in complete agreement with the large spending proposal.

“We’ll see how it plays out this week but I think you’re going to see conservatives have some real concerns with this legislation,” he said.

Trump’s own proposal for the federal budget will be released on May 22. The president could reverse the funding for the art programs then.