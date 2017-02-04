Congresswoman reveals her “greatest desire” for President Trump, and his followers aren’t exactly pleased

In an interview with Cheddar this week, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) said that it was her “greatest desire” to lead President Donald Trump into an impeachment.

“I hope he’s not there for four years,” Waters said when asked by Cheddar about what the public can expect from a Trump presidency.

“I hope that this man and who he is, the way that he has defined himself, the way that he is acting—I am hoping that we are able to reveal all of this. And my greatest desire is to lead him right into impeachment,” Waters said.





Waters’ statements quickly divided political Twitter.

“Yeah your greatest desire is to lead us down the toilet,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I am making post letting people know that if there anything other than immigrant illegal or Muslim you do not support them,” another chimed in.

Others praised Waters, telling the representative to “keep fighting,” and that there should be more like her in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in the week, Waters referred to President Trump as someone who acted like a dictator in an interview with TMZ.

“People are not gonna take this new president who thinks he’s a dictator,” Waters said. “And doing these executive orders and basically having a travel ban that is unconstitutional.”