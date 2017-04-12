Connecticut man’s shirt says it all about why he was arrested

A Connecticut man’s wardrobe choice was ironic considering why he was arrested.

Harrison Wootton, 25, crashed his vehicle into a wall in Putnam early Monday, Connecticut State Police said. Suspicious that Wootton, who wore a shirt that said “Hold My Beer And Watch This,” might be driving under the influence, troopers conducted a field sobriety test.

He “did not perform to standard,” according to authorities.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He also faces charges of misuse of plates and failure to drive in the proper lane.





Authorities released Wootton on a $500 bond after his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.