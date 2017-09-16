Cop who assaulted nurse has a history of sexual harassment allegations

The Salt Lake City officer who forcibly arrested a nurse has a history of sexual harassment allegations, according to newly discovered records.

Detective Jeff Payne made headlines recently for his arrest of a nurse who refused to give him a blood sample and spurred an internal investigation. However, according to new records, this isn’t the only time that Payne has been under review. In 2013, he received a reprimand for sexually harassing another employee “over an extended period of time,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

In 1995, Payne was suspended for 80 hours without pay for violating “multiple department policies” in a vehicle pursuit. In the letter, Payne’s police chief wrote, “Your harassing behavior was severe and persistent and created a hostile, intimidating work environment for this employee, significantly interfering with her ability to work.” Payne also reportedly sent an “unwanted email” and a “disparaging email.”

Payne has previously been praised for his tenacity on the job, even being awarded a “Purple Heart” after he was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. He’s also well-paid, according to public records, Payne makes $129,000 annually. He has been placed on administrative leave and has lost his job as an ambulance medic.