Cops say a Georgia man choked and raped woman, and forced her child to watch

A Gwinnett County man has been charged with choking and raping a woman while forcing her daughter to watch the attack, warrants say.

Daniel Lee Bales, of Lilburn, has been charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, battery, burglary, false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the third degree. The 22-year-old is being held in the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

Bales entered the victim’s home between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, according to warrants taken out by Lilburn police. That is when Bales allegedly raped the victim and forced her to perform oral sex in front of her child. The warrant says Bales “intentionally allowed” the child to witness the attack.





The warrants do not specify the child’s age, or if there was any preexisting relationship between Bales and the victim. A police report was not made available as of Friday afternoon.

Court records show that Bales was also charged with criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple battery and making harassing phone calls in June 2016. He had two pre-trial diversion hearings on these charges in March and April of this year.

A preliminary hearing date for the rape, aggravated sodomy, battery, burglary, false imprisonment and cruelty to children charges was not immediately available.