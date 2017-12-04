In a new interview with VICE, Sturgill Simpson goes into further detail about what he thinks of President Donald Trump and the current state of America.





Simpson made headlines earlier in the year when he criticized President Trump while performing a protest set outside the CMA Awards.

The interview, billed as Simpson’s last with print media, touches on his relationship with the media, country music, and Trump.

“Out of chaos comes beauty and order,” Simpson opined to Vice’s Annalise Domenighini. “That’s why I think all this Trump s**t, as much as it’s hard to watch and look at, it’s absolutely necessary. I really believe that.”

According to Simpson, Trump is the culmination of “negative energy existing in our society.”

“He’s a manifestation of all the leftover remnants of the negative energy existing in our society,” he explained. “It’s all just coming to this head and it’s going to get so f**king ugly and exposed that it all just fizzles away and dissolves into itself and out of all of that, both parties will have to step up and take a real hard look in the mirror and do a much better job for us than they’ve been doing.”

Simpson would later compare the United States to a “puppy.”

“In terms of empires or countries, we’re a puppy,” he continued. “It’s going to be OK. Other than outright global nuclear war, which in any case it doesn’t matter much.”

Simpson’s allusion to the diminished status of the country plays into his previous thoughts on Trump.

Simpson referred to Trump as a “fascist fucking pig,” during his November Livestream, and explained why he wasn’t scared to make his opinions known.

“I’m not afraid to say that, because, at this point, anybody that’s still supporting that guy can’t be anything, in my mind, other than an ignorant f**king bigot,” Simpson said.

“Anybody that is surprised to hear me say that, that’s going to unfollow me or stop listening to my records, they probably weren’t listening that closely anyway.”