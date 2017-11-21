Menu
A husband and wife pleaded guilty on Friday to attacking a Georgia restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter over the cold chicken and too few fries they allegedly received with their order.


45-year-old Nathaniel Eric Smith and 28-year-old Latasha Denise Smith’s vicious June attack of Jeanette Norris, Qwik Chick restaurant’s owner, and her daughter was caught by surveillance cameras, and the disturbing footage quickly went viral. In the shocking video, the female assailant beats Norris until she falls to the ground. When Norris’ daughter jumps out of a nearby vehicle to help, the male assailant punches her right in the face, knocking her to the ground, before he and his wife flee the scene.

RELATED: Police announce a major development in the beating of a woman and her daughter at a Georgia chicken stand

The unhappy customers had apparently complained that their chicken was cold and that not enough fries were included with their meal. While the restaurant refunded their money, they were still so angry that their verbal complaints escalated into a physical attack. The couple was at large for days following the incident, but as they were easily recognizable in the video, they eventually surrendered to police and were arrested.

Nathaniel Eric Smith, 45, and Latasha Denise Smith, 28 (Baxley Police Department)

“She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both; started cussing and beating on the window,” Norris said immediately after the attack. “One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her,’ and that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail.”

Norris suffered from a broken nose, while her daughter was treated for a concussion. The Smiths, who were reportedly regulars at the restaurant, faced counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children for the beating and pleaded guilty to both charges. The judge accepted their guilty pleas and will reportedly sentence them at a later date that has yet to be determined.

RELATED: Police have identified the vicious assailants of a 15-year-old girl and her mother that left the teen concussed and bruised

Editor’s note: although the surveillance camera indicates this was filmed in 2010, police say this is incorrect and that the incident took place on June 22, 2017.

