A former Miamisburg teacher indicted on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor is accused of having oral sex and intercourse with the alleged victim, according to new court records.





Montgomery County court records state Jessica Langford, 32, of Centerville, is accused of performing oral sex on and receiving oral sex from a teenage Miamisburg Middle School student in late May.

Langford, who taught at the middle school in Miami Twp., is also accused of having intercourse with the teen, according to court documents filed Wednesday by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The document filed Wednesday was a response to Langford’s request that prosecutors name her accuser and provide specific allegations she faces.

The document states she twice performed oral sex, twice received oral sex, and twice had intercourse with the teen “on or about May 23.” That date is one day before school district officials said she resigned after being confronted with allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a student and placed on administrative leave.