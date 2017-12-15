Menu
rebecca johnson dan kentucky Read this Next

Deceased politician's wife blames "that little greasy reporter" for her husband's suicide
Advertisement

A former Miamisburg teacher indicted on charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor is accused of having oral sex and intercourse with the alleged victim, according to new court records.


Montgomery County court records state Jessica Langford, 32, of Centerville, is accused of performing oral sex on and receiving oral sex from a teenage Miamisburg Middle School student in late May.

Langford, who taught at the middle school in Miami Twp., is also accused of having intercourse with the teen, according to court documents filed Wednesday by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: A teacher’s alleged “I want your hands on me” messages apparently led to a wild romp in the park

The document filed Wednesday was a response to Langford’s request that prosecutors name her accuser and provide specific allegations she faces.

The document states she twice performed oral sex, twice received oral sex, and twice had intercourse with the teen “on or about May 23.” That date is one day before school district officials said she resigned after being confronted with allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a student and placed on administrative leave.

Prosecutor Mathias Heck Jr. has said the alleged victim is a 14-year-old student with whom the veteran middle school teacher had “inappropriate sexual conduct.”

Langford was indicted Nov. 14 on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. On Nov. 21, she pleaded not guilty to all counts, court records show.

Court records reveal the disgusting lengths a teacher went to in order to satisfy her sordid urges Montgomery County Jail

Dayton Daily News

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Deceased politician’s wife blames “that little greasy reporter” for her husband’s suicide
Across the U.S.A.

Deceased politician’s wife blames “that little greasy reporter” for her husband’s suicide

,
9 children found their mother dead, and now, the community has jumped into action
Across the U.S.A.

9 children found their mother dead, and now, the community has jumped into action

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened
Across the U.S.A.

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

,
A cow wreaked havoc after escaping from a nativity scene and we swear we’re not making this up
Across the U.S.A.

A cow wreaked havoc after escaping from a nativity scene and we swear we’re not making this up

,
Advertisement