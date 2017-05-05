Current and former military members are about to get one more reason to shop at Lowes

Current and former military members will be able to save money at one of the country’s largest home improvement chains.

Lowe’s is expanding its 10 percent discount that it offers in brick and mortar stores to its online shop, Military Times reported.

But to get the discount, current members of the military, both active and reserve, retirees and veterans must sign up for a Lowe’s shopping card. It isn’t a credit card, but a discount card. Spouses and dependent children are also eligible.

The signup will go through a third party which will verify the status of the person signing up, according to the Lowe’s website.

In the past, Lowe’s offered the discount every day for current military members, retired and veterans receiving VA benefits and on Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day for members who were honorably discharged, Military Times reported.