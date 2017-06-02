D.L. Hughley had a mouthful for those offended by Kathy Griffin’s photo but not by Ted Nugent’s statements

Although she’s received major criticism for her bizarre photo shoot with a beheaded President Trump, Kathy Griffin has at least one person in her corner backing her up. TMZ caught up with D.L. Hughley, who has been very vocal against Trump, and he strongly defended Griffin and wondered where the outrage was when Ted Nugent threatened former President Obama.

“Ultimately, if you got mad at Kathy Griffin and didn’t say shit about Ted Nugent, you’re a hypocrite,” he said, pointing out that Griffin was fired for her actions, but Nugent “threatened to kill the president, and he got invited to the White House.”





Nugent famously said during an onstage appearance in 2007, “Obama, he’s a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch.”

At an NRA convention in 2012, he promoted killing Democrats, saying, “We need to ride onto that battlefield and chop their heads off in November.”

In that same speech, he also said, “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”

“I just think it’s just ridiculous,” Hughley continued. “The things we choose to be offended by is amazing to me. A man who grabs women’s pussies is not in the condition to be offended by anything.”

At the time of Nugent’s statements, Donald Trump defended Nugent’s statements, tweeting, “Ted Nugent was obviously using a figure of speech, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @BarackObama.” Once he became president, Trump even invited Nugent to the White House for dinner.

Ted Nugent was obviously using a figure of speech, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @BarackObama. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2012

However, the president had a much different reaction to Griffin’s photo, calling it “sick.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

