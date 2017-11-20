One member of the wrestling community might explore a new home should the president be elected to serve a second term.

TMZ caught up with WWE Superstar turned actor Dave Bautista for an interview where he shared his unfiltered thoughts about President Trump, who himself also has some experience in the ring.





Bautista also said that he didn’t believe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would really run for president. He then said, “I don’t know for sure,” adding that it was mentioned to him a few times in a joking way.

But joke or not, Bautista said that Johnson would make a “much better president than Donald Trump.” He went on to say that he didn’t believe the president to be “a decent human being” or “a patriot by any means.”

“If he lasts his full term, I may grab my wife and my dogs and pack up and move to Europe,” he said of Trump serving a second term.

Though Johnson did not endorse a presidential candidate in 2016, he did indicate his willingness to run for president in a May interview. Only a month after, Public Policy Polls released their findings that Johnson would have a real chance of beating out Trump in a presidential election. A man identified as Kenton Tilford of West Virginia filed “Run the Rock 2020” with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in July.

At least one wrestler in the community has used his opposition to the president to make a name for himself.

Daniel Richards, better known as “The Progressive Liberal” Daniel Richards, is a villain in Coal Country and a hero in Washington, DC. Donning a shirt covered in pictures of Hillary Clinton and shorts that say “Impeach,” “Dump Trump” and “Progressive Liberal” at most of his matches, Richards has found a unique way to merge his craft and his politics.

RARE POV: How liberal, really, is pro wrestler “The Progressive Liberal?”

Richards, whose real name is Daniel Harnsberger, started in states with a heavy pro-Trump presence, like West Virginia and Kentucky. He welcomed the audience’s boos as he threatened to take away their coal jobs and praised ObamaCare from the squared circle.

Though Richards branded himself as a villain, he noticed a very different reception when he began to wrestle in circuits closer to the nation’s capital.

During an August show in Northern Virginia, which voted overwhelmingly for Clinton in 2016, Richards received cheers as he shouted, “He is not my president!”

“That’s a stark contrast to where I normally wrestle in Coal Country, the Bible Belt, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, big redneck state, Tennessee. There, they boo the liberal incessantly. So it’ll be a nice change of pace,” Richards told Rare in an interview.

Richards’ shtick has drawn interest from all parts of the political spectrum, including Vice, Fox News, NPR, and even apolitical corners like Sports Illustrated.