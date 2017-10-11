Day care workers play with toys that definitely weren’t meant for kids in gross footage

Workers at an Arizona day care center have been fired after a disturbing video surfaced which shows them playing with a sex toy in front of children and even handing it to one little boy.

The video, which surfaced on Snapchat and was sent to ABC15 by the concerned boyfriend of a former day care employee, features two female teachers at SuperKids Child Care laughing and playing with a plastic, phallic-shaped toy. At one point, one of the teachers hands the sex toy to a small child.





The day care center has not released the identities of the teachers but did release a statement about the incident following complaints from parents and the launch of a police investigation, which may end in charges being pressed against the adults in the video:

It has been brought to our attention that some teachers behaved inappropriately yesterday at our child care center. We immediately contacted the police and state authorities about this incident. Police are currently investigating the incident, and we will fully cooperate with them. We are in the process of informing the parents about the incident. The teachers involved in this incident have been terminated effective immediately.

“I’m livid,” said one grandmother, who was picking up her granddaughter when she saw the video for the first time. “Tomorrow when I come back to pick up my granddaughter, I want to know if they’re going to be brought up on charges.”

