Days before her high school graduation, a student went underwater and never came up

The day after prom, and just one week before she was set to graduate, Oxford High School senior Annie Krantz drowned in the cold waters of the Whitten Reservoir in Massachusetts’ Douglas State Forest.

Krantz, 18, was swimming with two friends on Saturday, May 27, around 2:00 in the afternoon.

RELATED: A student tragically drowned while on a school trip and his camera recorded his death — now his mother is suing

Her friends called 911 when she went under and didn’t resurface. Police divers later retrieved her body from about six feet of water. She had been underwater for almost 45 minutes at that time.





Krantz was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

Oxford High School has made grief counselors available to students in the midst of graduation preparations.

Deputy Fire Chief John Furno said the reservoir was dangerous at the time, though it looks calm and inviting. He told CBS Boston: “That area where she was, about 6 to 8 feet deep, the dive team tells me it was about 57 or 58 degrees. That’s cold, and you can cramp up. Things can happen when you’re in that water, and it can happen quickly.”