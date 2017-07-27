Days before his death, the man killed at the Ohio State Fair pledged his service to our country

The victim who was killed in Wednesday’s devastating accident at the Ohio State Fair has been identified as 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, who had just enlisted in the Marines last week.

The Columbus native tragically died after a ride called the “Fire Ball” malfunctioned, sending a gondola full of people flying in the air. In addition to the one casualty, seven other passengers were injured.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Poolee Tyler Jarrell’s family and all of those affected by his loss,” the Marines confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “The Marines here are greatly saddened by this tragedy. We are truly proud to have known him as one of the brave few willing to step up and serve his country in the United States Marine Corps.”





One of Jarrell’s coworkers commented on how easy he was to work with and how he always had an interest in joining the military.

“He was a hard worker, very interested in the police force and the military,” Emily Ogden said. “He was sarcastic, fun loving and meme loving in the best possible way. I can’t believe that he is gone, the world just got a little darker.”

Following the incident, Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered all rides at the fair to be shut down and called for a full investigation in a statement on Twitter.

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured.”