Doctors removed nearly $7,000 from a Colombian woman’s stomach after she swallowed the cash in a frenzy during a fight with her husband.

The 30-year-old woman said the money came from selling some household electronics and was being saved for a holiday with her husband, according to Reuters.

Juan Pablo Serrano, director of surgery at the University Hospital of Santander, said 57 $100 bills were removed and the woman would be able to pass the remaining ones.