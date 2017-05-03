Dog found chained to a cinder block and left to die in a flood slowly begins to make his recovery

An abused dog found chained near a lake in Missouri ahead of forecast flooding is recovering after he was rescued Friday morning.

The Lab/shepherd mix, named Deputy by rescuers, was found south of Kansas City near Longview Lake.

Park rangers called animal control officers Friday after they found the dog chained to a cinder block and caked in mud near the shoreline. On the same day, the National Weather Service warned that heavy rain was forthcoming, bringing with it a high chance of flooding.

Officials with the Great Plains SPCA said that it appeared that the dog was left to drown in rising lake waters.

“There is no doubt this was intentional,” said Tonya Hampton, the animal control officer and Great Plains SPCA employee who responded to the park rangers’ call and found Deputy.

The dog was taken to the Great Plains SPCA’s Independence location, where he was recovering Wednesday.

“When Deputy was found, he was scared of anyone that approached him,” the animal welfare organization said Monday in a Facebook post. “Now, just days later he’s a loving, happy dog.”