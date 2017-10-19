Small town newspaper accidentally publishes photo of President Trump with Hitler mustache

The front page of an Ohio newspaper recently featured an image of Donald Trump that was edited to make it look like the president was wearing a mustache reminiscent of that worn by German dictator Adolf Hitler.

someone at my hometown newspaper edited a Hitler mustache on Trump no one noticed — and it was published & circulated throughout the town pic.twitter.com/dkt8zbAZG8 — Austin Hunt (@AustinHunt) October 19, 2017

The Wapakoneta Daily News published the photo in Monday’s edition of the paper, but they say that it was an accident and the image was simply edited in a sloppy manner. In a statement, they wrote:

The Wapakoneta Daily News regrets the image of President Donald Trump published on Page 1A of Monday’s newspaper. While we edit photos on a daily basis, this particular photo was edited in a sloppy manner to make it appear the president had a mustache. The Wapakoneta Daily News would never intentionally insult our president in any manner. It was an unfortunate incident which we continue to investigate and we offer our apologies to our readers.





RELATED: Internet goes bananas over this pretty ridiculous conspiracy theory about Melania Trump

It seems that nearly every president gets compared to Hitler at some point (referred to as Godwin’s Law) and Trump is no different. On Thursday, The New York Times ran an op-ed drawing the comparison and last week, a Missouri state senator tweeted out a meme that showed Trump morphing into the dictator.

Accident my ass! Wapakoneta paper edits a photo to make Trump look like Hitler!

https://t.co/7c0kVssy6F #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/U1lTBpIQ2q — Nathan Zehringer (@NathanZehringer) October 18, 2017

Readers weren’t happy with the mistake and flooded the comment section on the papers website, calling it “just propaganda” and a “POS rag.” The Wapakoneta Daily News is published in Wapakoneta, which is the seat of Auglaize County. According to Politico, the county voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, with the president getting 79.3 percent of the vote.