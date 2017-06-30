“Donald Trump is not well”: Joe and Mika fire back at President Trump

The duo behind MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” ripped into the President of the United States in two different mediums on Friday.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough canceled a planned vacation to appear on their MSNBC show Friday. The co-hosts and couple condemned President Donald Trump, 24 hours after he sent out an inflammatory tweet about Brezinski.

“It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country,” Brzezinski said of the ordeal.

“I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough. This is absolutely nothing. But, I am very concerned about what this, once again, reveals about the President of the United States.”





After President Trump accused her of having a bleeding face after a facelift and of being crazy and having a low I.Q., Brezinski seemed to take the ordeal in stride.

“It is unbelievably alarming that this president is so easily played by a cable news host. What is that saying to our allies? What is that saying to our enemies?”

In an op-ed in the Washington Post Friday entitled “Donald Trump is not well,” the duo explained that they didn’t think the president was well.

“We have out doubts,” they wrote in a double by-lined editorial, “but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”