A business owner tracked and killed a man for stealing a $200,000 boat, but there was one major problem
President Trump made long-time Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin the subject of a Tuesday morning tweet after investigators found a number of classified emails belonging to her on her husband’s laptop.


“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others,” he wrote.

Abedin’s emails were found largely because of her husband, the disgraced Anthony Weiner. Weiner was accused and convicted of transferring obscene material to a minor last year after it was discovered that he engaged in a sexting conversation with a teenage girl. As previously reported by Rare, federal investigators came across classified emails belonging to Abedin on the computer she shared with her husband.

Because of the nature of their discovery, investigators were forced to obtain a second warrant.

Weiner began to serve his sentence in November.

The New York Post reported that some days before the president made his tweet, the State Department released a few of Abedin’s emails, several of which were heavily redacted because they were classified.

The president saved his Abedin tweet for the second day of the new year, choosing to dedicate his first tweet of 2018 to Pakistan as his administration weighed whether or not to authorize millions of dollars in foreign aid.

