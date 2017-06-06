Donald Trump rails against the “MSM” in early morning tweets

President Donald Trump sent out a round of breakfast table tweets on Tuesday morning after the press escalated conversations about his social media usage.

Over the weekend, Trump used Twitter to promote his failed travel ban and criticize London mayor Sadiq Khan. Tuesday saw Trump waxing poetic about how he doesn’t need the “mainstream media” to talk to the public.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

“The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out,” Trump tweeted. “Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH.”





Trump notably omitted conservative-leaning media outlets like Fox News, the Washington Times and the New York Post from his complaint.