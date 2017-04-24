Drunk middle school teacher does the absolute wrong thing when confronted by a cop

A former Florida middle school teacher who faces several charges after police say she drove drunk and caused a crash put on quite a performance for a state trooper.

Saryna Parker, 43, is shown telling the trooper, “I want to kiss you,” in Florida Highway Patrol dashcam video obtained by WTVJ. “If you don’t stop looking at me like that, I’m going to kiss you.”

Parker, who troopers said was driving with her 10-year-old son in the car in the March 19 accident, at first said she wasn’t the driver and tried to leave to use a bathroom, according to the Miami Herald.

As Parker goes through sobriety tests in the video, her speech seems slurred. Parker was arrested and after troopers put her in the patrol car, she kicked one of them in the groin, according to the arrest report.

Parker also can be heard complaining about the students she taught, WTVJ reported.

Miami-Dade Schools officials said Parker was on probation, has been fired and will never be allowed to apply to their schools, according to WTVJ.

Parker was released on bond the next day, WSVN reported. She faces charges of DUI, DUI with property damage, careless driving and battery on a police officer, which is a felony.